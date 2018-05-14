Predictive Analytics Market to Witness Enhanced Demand From Banking, IT, Healthcare, Manufacturing & Telecom Sectors Till 2022 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Predictive Analytics Market is segmented, by Business Functions into Sales, Marketing, Operations, Finance, and Human Resource. The predictive analytics market is subjugated by a few titans of the information technology sector such as IBM, SAS, Oracle, SAP, and Microsoft. The soaring popularity of cloud and open source solutions and many new entrants with proper solutions at affordable rates is slated put a descending pressure on prices soon. While this would bring down the real-time income comprehended per user, it would also push the general revenue generation in the predictive analytics market by increasing the number of customers substantially.

Predictive Analytics Market is segmented, by Applications, into Risk Management, Network Management, Sales and Marketing Management, Workforce Management, Operations Management, Supply Chain Management, Other Applications. Predictive Analytics Market is segmented, by Deployment Models On-premise, On-demand, Cloud Based Technology. The cloud-based segment accounted for the main market share in 2016. This segment is expected to show substantial growth due to increasing IT priorities among diverse enterprises in the last few years. Based on software solutions, predictive analytics market spans into customer intelligence, financial intelligence, decision support systems, fraud and security intelligence, data mining and management, and others.

Among these software solutions, customer intelligence and fraud and security intelligence solutions are predicted to control the market over the prediction period. This is frequently due to high acceptance of these models by companies working in BFSI vertical on account of ever-increasing incidences of defaulters and stern regulations regarding compliance with the banking principles. The predictive analytics market is segmented as per end- use into public administration & utilities, banking, IT, healthcare, financial facilities& insurance, telecom, manufacturing, government, retail, and others counting energy, media & entertainment, etc.

Browse 119page research report with TOC on "Global Predictive AnalyticsMarket" at:https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/predictive-analytics-market

Amongst all segments, banking, financial services &assurance accounted for major share and predicted to continue this trend over the forecast period. Growth can be credited to increasing product excellence in monetary delivery sectors to deliver talented results. Cumulative the consciousness of predictive analytics in all industries is leading substantial market growth Predictive Analytics Market is segmented, by Organization size into SMBs, Large Enterprises. Predictive Analytics Market is segmented, by Verticals BFSI, Retail and Wholesale, Telecommunications and IT, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, Government and Public Sector, Transportation and Logistics, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Others.

Predictive Analytics Industryis segmented, by Regions, into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), Latin America. North America occupied the predictive analysis market in 2015. North America characterizes the largest provincial market for predictive analytics in Big Data, as secondary Hadoop architectures are used by certain major e-commerce giants like eBay and Wal-Mart among others to store as well as manage the daily made unstructured data. Europe was second to North America; followed by Asia-Pacific. The adoption level of predictive analytics is expected to upsurge in emerging regions such as Asia-Pacific, due to high demand in BFSI, IT, telecommunication, retail, healthcare, food &beverage and government sector. Predictive Analytics Industry Key Players include Graph Lab Create, Statsoft, Oracle, FICO, Salford Systems, TIBCO, Oracle Advanced Analytics, IBM, Rapid Miner, Angoss Predictive Analytics, TIMi Suite, Pervasive, Portrait, Revolution Analytics, SAS Predictive Analytics, Predixion and SAP Infinite Insight.

