

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were marginally lower on Monday as a firmer euro offset optimism over easing trade tensions between the U.S. and China as well as signs of political stability in Italy.



The euro edged higher for a third consecutive session after European Central Bank policy maker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said the end of net asset purchases by ECB is approaching and that whether it will be in September or December is not a deep existential question.



The benchmark DAX was little changed at 12,987 in opening deals after declining 0.2 percent on Friday.



Energy firm Innogy was up around half a percent after confirming its 2018 guidance.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX