The following information is based on the press release from Statoil ASA (Statoil) published on May 14, 2018 and may be subject to change. The board of Statoil has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for May 15, 2018, approves a change of the company name to Equinor ASA. As a consequence of the name change, Statoil will change its stock exchange ticker to EQNR with an effect from the start of trading on May 16, 2018. For further information please find the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=679070