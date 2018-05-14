Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

SThree (STHR) SThree: Issue of Shares 14-May-2018 / 09:48 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 14 May 2018 SThree plc Issued share capital SThree plc announces that on 14 May 2018 it issued 3,836 new Ordinary shares of 1p each. For confirmation, the Company's issued capital is now 131,842,950 Ordinary shares of 1p each. Following this issue, the total number of voting rights in SThree is 130,118,277 ordinary shares of 1p each and there are 1,724,673 shares held in treasury. Jack Bowman Company Secretarial Assistant 0207 292 6892 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: IOE TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 Sequence No.: 5534 EQS News ID: 685273 End of Announcement EQS News Service

