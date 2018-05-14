Huntington's Disease Therapeutics Market to Grow Owing to Introduction Of Innovative Drugs: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global huntington's disease therapeutics market is anticipated to grow at a steady CAGR in future. Hungtington's disease (HD) is mainly prevalent in adults which is chronic and progressively neurodegenerative disease by nature. Medically, it is characterized by choreic involuntary movements followed by psychiatric, psychological and intellectual disorders and mainly characterized radiologically by striatal atrophy of varying degree. Genetically, Huntington's disease is an autosomal - dominantly inherited type of disease. HD can be looked upon as a model neurodegenerative disorder. Determination of biomarkers which reliably sense subtle changes of disease progression in order to be able to precisely assess the effects of disease modifying therapeutics.

Certain biomarkers comprising cognitive, clinical, behavioral neuro-imaging and neurophysiological phase need to be assessed during the detection of premotor phase. HD diseases result in certain motor impairments and thus neurophysiological assessment of central nervous system that need potential evaluation. Prevalence of hungtington's disease is common in adult age group from 30-40 years and patients beyond 40 or 50 are even diagnosed with some extra medications. Hence, it is likely that the ratio of late recipients of HD may get highlighted owing to aging population. Commercial market driving factors responsible for the growth of hungtington's disease include unmet medical needs, rise in pharmaceuticals and inception of innovative drugs. However, stringent regulations by government coupled with minimal approval for drugs hampers the market growth in the estimated period.

Geographically, the Huntington's disease therapeutics market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle-East, Asia-Pacific and Africa. North America dominated the global market owing to rising cases of the disease and therapy for the same. Europe and MEA regions however witnessed a steady CAGR growth. APAC regions also exhibited a steady CAGR growth rate in the estimated period owing to rising cases of Huntington's disease.

Access 116 page research report with TOC on "Huntington's Disease Therapeutics Market"

The key players in the hungtington's diseases therapeutics market include Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., AmpliPhi Biosciences Corp, Ceregene Inc., Lundbeck, Prana Biotechnology Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Cortex Pharmaceuticals Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Auspex Pharmaceuticals, SOM Biotech, GlaxoSmithKline, Siena Biotech, Raptor Pharmaceutical, Pfizer, Palobiofarma, Omeros and Ipsen.

