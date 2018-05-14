The "Italy Data Centre Landscape 2018" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Topics Covered

The key digital statistics for each Data Centre Country market

The key third party Data Centre Providers Facilities

Data Centre raised floor space forecast from 2018 to 2022

DCCP (Data Centre Customer Power) forecast from 2018 to 2022

Data Centre Power Costs (in per kWH)

Data Centre business models (Hosting Cloud, Telecoms Specialized)

Data Centre geographical city clusters

Data Centre Pricing forecast from 2018 to 2022 (in rack space, m2 p/ kW rentals)

The key Data Centre Trends Data Centre Outlook

