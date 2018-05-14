International Facility Management Association: IFMA rolls out week-long celebration of facility management in honor of World FM Day

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, May 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Facility Management Association (IFMA) is joining members, partners and collaborators from around the world in a week-long celebration of facility management (FM). World FM Day, which falls on May 16 this year, recognizes the professionals who diligently work to ensure the global built environment is effective, productive, sustainable, safe and healthy.

FM is a global industry worth US$1.1 trillion annually and employing more than 25 million people. IFMA defines FM as a profession that encompasses multiple disciplines to ensure functionality of the built environment by integrating people, place, process and technology. More information about FM, including key educational and professional development tools, is available online at www.whatisfm.com (http://www.whatisfm.com/) and www.fm.training (http://www.fm.training/).

IFMA, working in collaboration with the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS), is recognizing the critical contributions of FM through a valuable collection of content, educational resources and giveaways happening throughout the week. This includes support for World FM Day events around the globe - such as World Workplace (http://worldworkplaceeurope.org/) in Barcelona, Spain - as well as a series of educational webinars and access to the top FM industry resources from IFMA's Knowledge Library. Find details, including a full list of opportunities, online at www.ifma.org/events/wfmd18 (http://www.ifma.org/events/wfmd18) and follow social media conversations throughout the week using the hashtag IFMAWorldFMDay (https://twitter.com/hashtag/IFMAWorldFMDay).

About IFMA

IFMA is the world's largest and most widely recognized international association for facility management professionals, supporting 24,000 members in more than 100 countries. This diverse membership participates in focused component groups equipped to address their unique situations by region (136 chapters), industry (16 councils) and areas of interest (six communities). Together they manage more than 78 billion square feet of property and annually purchase more than US$526 billion in products and services. Formed in 1980, IFMA certifies professionals in facility management; conducts research; provides educational programs, content and resources; and produces World Workplace, the world's largest series of facility management conferences and expositions. To join and follow IFMA's social media outlets online, visit the association's LinkedIn (https://protect-eu.mimecast.com/s/EJWdBI2oDqauX?domain=link.email.dynect.net), Twitter (https://protect-eu.mimecast.com/s/RKMkBCeOmNLSX?domain=link.email.dynect.net), Facebook (https://protect-eu.mimecast.com/s/vlJWBI3grzGSY?domain=link.email.dynect.net), YouTube (https://protect-eu.mimecast.com/s/nKJmBCzlnoGcx?domain=link.email.dynect.net) and Flickr (https://protect-eu.mimecast.com/s/1dAzBhXZd8AH9?domain=link.email.dynect.net) pages. For more information, visit the IFMA press room (https://protect-eu.mimecast.com/s/VAvYBHKV0kzFw?domain=link.email.dynect.net) or www.ifma.org (https://protect-eu.mimecast.com/s/5JpVBIMZpEQtG?domain=link.email.dynect.net).

About RICS

RICS is a global professional body. We promote and enforce the highest professional qualification and standards in the development and management of land, real estate, construction and infrastructure. Our name promises the consistent delivery of standards - bringing confidence to the markets we serve. The work of our professionals creates a safer world: we are proud of our profession's reputation and we guard it fiercely. See Global Media Contacts (http://www.rics.org/us/footer/media-centre/press-contacts/)

