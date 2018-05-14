The "Poland Data Centre Landscape 2018" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Key Topics Covered
- The key digital statistics for each Data Centre Country market
- The key third party Data Centre Providers Facilities
- Data Centre raised floor space forecast from 2018 to 2022
- DCCP (Data Centre Customer Power) forecast from 2018 to 2022
- Data Centre Power Costs (in per kWH)
- Data Centre business models (Hosting Cloud, Telecoms Specialized)
- Data Centre geographical city clusters
- Data Centre Pricing forecast from 2018 to 2022 (in rack space, m2 p/kW rentals)
- The key Data Centre Trends Data Centre Outlook
For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lmpmp2/polish_data?w=4
