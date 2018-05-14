The Swiss PV equipment manufacturer will sell the division to Patrik Hofer-Noser. Both sides agreed to keep the purchase price confidential. Nevertheless, Meyer Burger assumes that the sale will result in a loss in the low single-digit million range.Meyer Burger Technology AG intends to close its production site in Thun, Switzerland in the course of this year. In this context, the technology group announced the sale of its Solar Systems division to Partick Hofer-Noser. The division, with 32 employees will be transferred to a newly founded company with the name 3S Solar Plus AG and this will then ...

