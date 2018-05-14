

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were subdued on Monday as the pound recovered against the dollar and oil prices pulled back from multi-year highs amid signs of a surge in U.S. drilling activity.



Renewed hopes of US-China trade truce and political stability in Italy helped limit overall losses to some extent.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower at 7,720 in late opening deals after rising 0.3 percent on Friday.



Tullow Oil dropped 1.8 percent and Royal Dutch Shell eased half a percent as oil prices eased from 3-1/2-year highs.



Platinum miner Lonmin soared 6 percent after narrowing its first-half loss.



Indivior was little changed after settling patent infringement litigation related to its drug suboxone.



IWG shares jumped 21 percent. The world's biggest serviced office provider said that it is mulling takeover offers from three rival suitors.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX