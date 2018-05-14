SimScale, a leading provider of the first cloud-native engineering simulation solution, today announced a new addition to its executive team. Vajrang Parvate, expert in computer-aided design (CAD) and seasoned engineering leader, has joined SimScale as Vice President of Engineering. Boston-based Vajrang Parvate will be responsible for guiding and growing SimScale's engineering team as well as for the development and delivery of the engineering roadmap.

"SimScale is on the cutting edge of the cloud revolution for simulation technology," said Parvate. "I'm very honored and excited to join SimScale and be able to work with such a dynamic team of smart, driven and motivated individuals."

With over 20 years of experience in engineering organizations, Vajrang most recently served as Vice President of Software Engineering at Ipswitch, where he led a team that developed and released flagship products based on Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics (NPMD) domains. Before joining the Ipswitch team in 2015, Vajrang spent seventeen years with SolidWorks in various roles. During his most recent time at SolidWorks, he served as the Head of R&D, managing a team of more than 120 engineers globally and contributing to SolidWorks reaching ~€600M in revenue in FY 2014.

"Vajrang's experience leading global engineering and product teams will accelerate SimScale's delivery of innovative features for its simulation services," said Albert Wenger, Managing Partner at Union Square Ventures and Board Member of SimScale.

Vajrang holds two issued patents and was awarded Patents Forwards Award in 2014 and 2010 by Dassault Systemes. In 2014, he was also serving as the Member of the Board of Directors at Open Design Alliance-a non-profit organization dedicated to creating Software Development Kits (SDKs) and libraries for easy development of engineering applications.

"Since SimScale's inception, we've taken cloud-based simulation from an idea to a production-ready technology, being used by thousands of engineers for design projects ranging from electronic components over vehicles to tunnels and buildings. With the fundamental technology in place, we'll expand SimScale's capabilities aggressively to further accelerate growth across industries and regions." said David Heiny, CEO and Co-founder of SimScale. "Having built engineering software used by millions of engineers, Vajrang brings a unique wealth of experience to guide our engineering team on this path. I couldn't be more excited about Vajrang joining the team in this next growth phase helping to realize SimScale's vision."

