Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 11-May-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 408.28p INCLUDING current year revenue 416.94p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 404.35p INCLUDING current year revenue 413.01p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---