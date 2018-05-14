Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 11-May-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 2037.28p INCLUDING current year revenue 2071.32p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1987.88p INCLUDING current year revenue 2021.92p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---