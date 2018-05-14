Dairy Processing Equipment Market Size to hit $13 billion by 2024: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Delaware, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Dairy Processing Equipment Market size is expected to exceed USD 13 billion by 2024; according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Growth in geriatric population accompanied by prevailing health conditions including joint issues, obesity, diabetes, calcium deficiency has increased milk & milk products consumption which is likely to drive dairy processing equipment market size. Rise in food fortification trends with nutritional additives and flavours without compromising quality standards will favour market growth. Processing equipment helps in making product stable and increase its shelf life, thus gaining consumer acceptance.

Favourable government policies supported by financial assistance for animal husbandry and dairy industry to increase milk goods production will promote product demand. Moreover, supporting regulatory amendments by EU Commission pertaining to removal of milk quota leading to rise in milk production in Europe may act as major contributing factor towards dairy processing equipment market growth.

Rising emphasis on modern technologies for automation which will facilitate end to end visibility of the production process with consistency, user -friendly operations to minimize quality issues will drive dairy processing equipment industry growth. Innovative approach including data driven manufacturing which will increase milk and dairy products output and safety with effectively utilizing company's capabilities and infrastructure, thus reducing total cost of ownership.

Dairy processing equipment market size from protein concentrates application may reach up to 21 thousand units by 2024. Growth in consumer consciousness towards health management supported by daily exercise routine has increased demand for protein products which will favour product demand.

High capital investments in installation, infrastructure capabilities, automation technologies and maintenance will hamper industry profitability, thus affecting dairy processing equipment market price trends. Moreover, high amount of waste generated in milk products commercial manufacturing will incur additional compliance and waste management cost which may limit industry growth.

Membrane filtration dairy processing equipment market size may observe steady over 2.5% over the foreseeable timeframe. This equipment is mainly used to produce milk and protein concentrates. It helps in separating out solid particles dissolved salts, excess water, acids and salts by retaining proteins and fats in the final product. It also helps in separating spores, bacteria and fat globules in skimmed milk manufacturing.

Membrane filtration dairy processing equipment market size may observe steady over 2.5% over the foreseeable timeframe. This equipment is mainly used to produce milk and protein concentrates. It helps in separating out solid particles dissolved salts, excess water, acids and salts by retaining proteins and fats in the final product. It also helps in separating spores, bacteria and fat globules in skimmed milk manufacturing.

Dairy processing equipment market size from cream application is poised to surpass 26 thousand units by 2024. Accelerating demand for innovative desserts with nutritive value supported by growth in low fat and low sugar products to adopt healthy diets balancing taste will fuel product demand in this application.

India dairy processing equipment market size was USD 1.95 billion over the foreseeable timeframe. Rising economies of scale for milk products supported by adoption of sustainable dairy techniques is likely to positively impact product demand. Prevailing conditions like malnutrition mainly in children supported by government initiatives to generate awareness for milk consumption to gain require nutrients will surge product demand.

Homogenizer equipment market size may exceed to USD 1.8 billion up to 2024. It has prominent application in yogurt and powder manufacturing to enhance texture and make it more viscous along with impart softness. Manufacturer engaged in development of equipment with increased cost efficiency with low environmental impacts balancing food safety will foster dairy processing equipment industry growth.

U.S. dairy processing equipment market size from cheese application will witness significant gains at 4%. Shifting dietary preferences has led to consumption fast food supported by Presence of prominent cheese manufacturing companies in this region will contribute towards regional product demand.

Global dairy processing equipment market share is moderately consolidated with key five players including Alfa Laval Corp, Krones Group, A&B Processing Systems, GEA Group, and Tetra Laval accounting for majority of the market share. Other prominent industry participants include IDMC, ISF Industries, Feldmeier Equipment, Agrometal Ltd., and SPX Corp.

