GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Immunicum AB (publ) Announces Upcoming Presentations and Attendances at Conferences in May and June

Press Release

14 May 2018

Immunicum AB (publ; IMMU.ST) today announced that Company leadership will present the corporate overview, participate on an immuno-oncology panel and attend upcoming industry conferences in May and June.

Bio€quity Europe
Date: May 14 - 16, 2018
Presentation: Wednesday, May 16, 10:20 - 10:40 am Central European Summer Time
Venue: Universiteit Gent - Het Pand, Ghent, Belgium

RedEye Investor After Work Stockholm
Date: May 22, 2018
Presentation: 6:00 - 6:20 pm Central European Summer Time
Venue: Mäster Samuelsgatan 42, 111 57 Stockholm, Sweden
Please register to attend at: http://bit.ly/2HUwBGm (http://bit.ly/2HUwBGm)

Sachs Associates 4th Annual Immuno-Oncology: BD&L and Investment Forum
Date: June 1, 2018
Panel: Latest Developments in IO & Combination Therapies - 10:40 am Central Daylight Time
Presentation: 12:20 - 12:40 pm Central Daylight Time
Venue: Waldorf Astoria Chicago Hotel, Chicago, Illinois, USA

BIO International Convention
Date: June 4 - 7, 2018
Venue: Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Boston, Massachusetts, USA

For more information, please contact:

Carlos de Sousa, CEO, Immunicum
Telephone: +46 (0) 31 41 50 52
E-mail: info@immunicum.com (mailto:info@immunicum.com)

Michaela Gertz, CFO, Immunicum
Telephone: +46 70 926 17 75
E-mail: ir@immunicum.com (mailto:ir@immunicum.com)

Media Relations

Gretchen Schweitzer and Joanne Tudorica
Trophic Communications
Telephone: +49 172 861 8540
E-mail: ir@immunicum.com (mailto:ir@immunicum.com)

About Immunicum AB (publ)

Immunicum is establishing a unique immuno-oncology approach through the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf cell-based therapies. Our goal is to improve survival outcomes and quality of life by priming the patient's own immune system to fight cancer. The company's lead product ilixadencel, consisting of pro-inflammatory allogeneic dendritic cells, has the potential to become a backbone component of modern cancer combination treatments in a variety of solid tumor indications. Founded and based in Sweden, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm www.immunicum.com (http://www.immunicum.com)

20180514_Immunicum_May and June Conferences_EN_FINAL (http://hugin.info/171739/R/2192291/848815.pdf)


Source: Immunicum AB via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)