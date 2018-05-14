

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation accelerated for the second straight month in April, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Monday.



Consumer prices climbed 2.4 percent year-on-year in April, faster than the 2.4 percent increase in March. The measure has been rising since December 2016.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 5.8 percent annually and clothing and footwear prices rose by 2.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.6 percent from march, when it edged up by 0.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX