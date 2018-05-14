

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were subdued on Monday as a weaker dollar offset investor optimism over easing trade tensions between the U.S. and China as well as signs of political stability in Italy.



The euro edged higher for a third consecutive session after European Central Bank policy maker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said the end of net asset purchases by ECB is approaching and that whether it will be in September or December is not a deep existential question.



The pound also rose against the dollar ahead of the monthly jobs report, due on Tuesday.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.11 percent at 391.98 in late opening deals after finishing 0.1 percent higher on Friday.



The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index were down about 0.1 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was virtually unchanged in cautious trade.



EDP shares jumped 11 percent after China's state-owned utility China Three Gorges launched an all-cash tender offer to take control of the Portuguese power firm.



Platinum miner Lonmin soared 6 percent after narrowing its first-half loss.



IWG shares rallied as much as 21 percent. The world's biggest serviced office provider said that it is mulling takeover offers from three rival suitors.



Troubled Italian lender Monte dei Paschi climbed 6 percent on posting solid earnings for the first quarter, helped by lower-than-expected NPA provisions.



Dutch bank ABN Amro tumbled 4.3 percent after reporting a 3 percent drop in Q1 profit due to loan impairments.



Airbus shares dropped 1.5 percent. The aerospace and defense major said that its Chief Financial Officer, Harald Wilhelm, 52, has decided to leave the Company in 2019 in agreement with the Board of Directors.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX