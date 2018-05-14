Security and surveillance system developer Petards Group has acquired Leeds-based rail software specialist RTS Solutions for around £1.5m. The £1.5m consideration is comprised of an initial cash payment of £1m and deferred consideration of up to £0.5m conditional upon RTS meeting certain financial and other targets during the 12 months ending 31 March 2019. Furthermore, a payment of £0.6m will also be made on a pound-for-pound basis for surplus cash on the acquired firm's balance sheet. ...

