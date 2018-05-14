

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's current account deficit increased in March from a year ago, figures from the Latvian Central Bank showed Monday.



The current account deficit rose to EUR 88 million in March from EUR 4.0 million in the corresponding month last year.



The deficit on goods trade widened to EUR 252 million in March from EUR 194 million a year earlier. At the same time, the services trade surplus decreased to EUR 178 million from EUR 180 million.



The capital account balance came in at a shortfall of EUR 0.2 million in March versus a balanced figure last year. The financial account turned to a deficit of EUR 14 million from a surplus of EUR 66 million.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX