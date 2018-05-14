Spanish inverter maker Ingeteam has reported a massive order to supply Mexican projects, which it claims will increase its market share in the country from 49% to 55%. Supply contracts are mostly related to central inverters, although string devices, as well as LV/MV transformers, MV cells, and LV switchgear are also included in the deals.Spanish-based supplier of power electronics and control units and electrical engineering, Ingeteam reports that it has strengthened its business base in Mexico. According to the statement, Ingeteam has secured orders for 555 MW of PV inverters for large scale ...

