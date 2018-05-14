The Digital Identity Group Launches New and More Effective Ways to Remove Damaging Content from Internet Search Results

The Digital Identity Group is able to Offer These New Remedies Thanks to Recent Legal Changes

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2018 / The founders of the Digital Identity Group are pleased to announce that they have launched new and even more effective remedies for removing damaging content from internet search results. The company, which helps small business owners to remove negative content from the internet, is now able to offer the new services thanks to recent legal changes.

To learn more about the Digital Identity Group and the services that they offer, please visit https://digitalidentitygroup.com.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders understand that while reputable businesses can be working hard to provide the best products and services, one false or unfair online review can do a lot of damage.

This knowledge inspired them to open the Digital Identity Group in 2012, and help individuals and businesses to protect their digital identities. Now, with the launch of the additional services, the friendly and experienced team at the Digital Identity Group can help even more clients improve their online reputation. Since launching their company, they have removed over 1,500 damaging results and all matters stay private and confidential.

To offer the best possible service to their valued clients, the Digital Identity Group reviews new cases weekly. Small business owners and individuals impacted by damaging content posted about them may qualify for immediate removal from search results with the help of Digital Identity Group, the spokesperson noted.

"If your personal name or brand name is under attack, then we offer three different solutions to help you protect it," the spokesperson noted, adding that the first solution is Content Removal, which includes removing the damaging content from Google search results using court orders.

"The second solution is to protect your digital identity by creating positive content online. Usually a combination of these two strategies will ensure lasting protecting for your good name."

About the Digital Identity Group:

Since 2012, the Digital Identity Group has helped thousands of small business owners and individuals remove damaging content from internet search results. Using a proven takedown process, the Digital Identity Group fights on behalf of individuals to remove false and damaging internet posts from showing to the public. Digital Identity Group specializes in removing Ripoff Reports and other damaging reviews from showing on Google search. For more information, please visit https://digitalidentitygroup.com.

