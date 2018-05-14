Neuroscience technologies firm Ixico announced on Monday that it has furthered its relationship with a top 10 pharmaceutical company through a new £1m contract. The AIM traded company will provide its imaging services in a study of people with early manifest Huntington's disease to observe the natural progression of the disease, with Ixico's TrialTracker technology being used to standardise the collection of MRI scans. The firm will also apply proprietary image analysis algorithms to measure ...

