Software solutions provider Cerillion saw profits tumble in its last trading year, despite improving revenues and scoring a major contract win in the form of European telecommunications operator Sure. Cerillion's revenues moved ahead 11% to £8.4m but pre-tax profits tumbled 34% to £472,231. The AIM-quoted group's existing customers continued to generate a high proportion of its total revenues, up to 80% from 79% a year earlier, and recurring revenue rose by 15% to £2.5m. Adjusted EBITDA ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...