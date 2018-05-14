Hg announced the sale of JLA - a major UK player for critical assets solutions in the commercial laundry, catering, heating and fire safety markets - to Cinven on Monday. The London-listed firm said the closing of the transaction remained subject to regulatory approval, and the terms were not disclosed. It explained that JLA provides equipment, supply and services solutions across commercial laundry, catering, heating and fire safety to customers across the UK, primarily through its 'Total Care' ...

