AIM-listed Hardide, which develops and provides advanced surface coating technology, posted a jump in interim revenue and profit on Monday as demand from existing customers in the oil and gas sector improved. In the six months to the end of March, revenue was up 43% to £2.16m while group profit was 67% higher at £1.15m and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation improved to a loss of £0.14m from a £0.43m loss in the same period a year ago. Hardide attributed the rise ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...