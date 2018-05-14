Focus Investment Advisors LLC Launches Two Income Alternative Funds

Clients Can Now Select from the Focus Income Fund and/or the Pinetree Credit Fund

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2018 / Focus Investment Advisors LLC (Focus) proudly announces the launch of two alternative income funds: Focus Income Fund (ISIN XD0401680026) and Pinetree Credit Fund (ISIN XD0403721612).





Focus was founded in 2011 with a single purpose: to partner with their clients for the long term and build tailor made portfolios. Focus is an independent advisor, values unique ideas, and searches for extraordinary management names.

As a company spokesperson noted, the fund identifies and invests into high quality managers with experience in niche areas within the credit sector such as real estate, small business, consumer lending and other alternative strategies. The objective is to achieve consistent and stable positive returns not directly correlated to the traditional fixed income and stock markets.

Focus funds provides investors unprecedented access to a historically profitable market, producing a better potential yield than high yield bonds with substantially less volatility. Many advisors use them as an alternative income product, as a complement to traditional fixed income given the low yields. Their funds provides a range of solutions to access direct lending investments, such as short term, high quality, high yielding and predictable investments that don't move with the equity or bonds markets. Through a single investment, the spokesperson noted, investors access multiple fund managers specializing in various lending strategies and have exposure to major credit markets in the U.S.

The advisory team averages seven years of experience at Focus. Focus funds includes Portfolio Managers, such as Prime Meridian, Peter Lowden, CFA and Matt Kelso, CTO, Don Davis, CIC along with Associate Portfolio Advisors, Marcelo Castro Alves, CEFA, Oren Arzi and Amir Arazi.

About Focus:

Focus is a registered investment adviser, specializing in investment advisory services for discretionary portfolio mandates and alternative income funds. With operations dating back to 2011, Focus strictly adheres to foreign clients and allows investors to be able to participate in the growth of the lending industry and other non-traditional investment strategies. For more information visit www.focusinvest.net or contact Marcelo Castro Alves, CEFA, Manager - at mcastro@focusinvest.net or (305) 961-1108.

Focus Alternative and Pinetree Credit Fund involves risk, including the loss of principal. The fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The statutory and summary prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment company, and may be obtained by calling 305.961.1108, or visiting www.focusinvest.net. Read carefully before investing. The funds are for accredited investors and Non-US residents only.

Focus Investment Advisors, LLC (Focus) is the investment advisor to the Focus Alternative and Pinetree Credit Funds.

Marcelo Castro Alves, CEFA

mcastro@focusinvest.net

(305) 961-1108

