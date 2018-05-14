Invitation to Odfjell SE Capital Markets Day 2018

Odfjell SE has the pleasure of inviting investors, analysts, media and other stakeholders to attend our annual Capital Markets Day on Tuesday 5 June at 09:00. Main topic for this year will be chemical tanker fundamentals with focus on demand.

The Capital Markets Day will be held at Norges Rederiforbund, Rådhusgaten 25, Oslo.

Agenda:

· Update on Odfjell's strategy by Kristian Mørch, CEO

· Industry leading margins & Returns by Terje Iversen, CFO

· A smarter Odfjell by Harald Fotland, COO

· Chemical Tanker fundamentals by Bjørn Kristian Røed, Research

Attendees will also get an opportunity to tour one of our ships in Virtual Reality.

Light lunch will be served.

If you wish to participate at the presentation in Oslo, please confirm with an e-mail to inves-tor.relations@odfjell.com (mailto:inves-tor.relations@odfjell.com) by 1 June.

IR contact: Bjørn Kristian Røed, Manager Investor Relations & Research

Tel: +47 55 27 47 33

E-mail: bkr@odfjell.com (mailto:bkr@odfjell.com)

Capital Markets Day invitation (http://hugin.info/156/R/2192228/848852.pdf)



