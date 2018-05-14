KEW MEDIA GROUP's ("KEW MEDIA", "KEW" or the "Company") (TSX:KEW and KEW.WT) distribution arm announced that its title Harry and Meghan: A Very Modern Romance will air tomorrow, Tuesday, May 15, as part of a week of celebratory programming anchored by BBC ONE's live coverage of the Royal wedding of HRH Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19.

The one hour special, Harry Meghan: A Very Modern Romance, investigates the social background that makes this adventurous marriage seem thoroughly in keeping with the modern British Royal Family. It explores the remarkable lives of actress Meghan Markle, a powerful women's rights campaigner, and Prince Harry, looking into their shared interests and love story. Eighty-two years after a romance with a divorced commoner from America led to the abdication of a King, this royal marriage sets and confirms a revolutionized set of British values.

Harry and Meghan: A Very Modern Romance is produced by Odyssey Television, with KEW handling international distribution.

About KEW MEDIA GROUP INC.

KEW MEDIA GROUP is a leading publicly-listed content company that produces and distributes multi-genre content worldwide. Companies included in the KEW family are the production companies: Architect Films, Awesome Media Entertainment, Bristow Global Media, Campfire Film Television, Collins Avenue Productions, Frantic Films, Jigsaw Productions, Media Headquarters, Our House Media, Sienna Films and Spirit Digital Media; and the distribution companies: Content Media Corporation (now re-branded KEW MEDIA) and TCB Media Rights.

With primary offices in London, Los Angeles, New York and Toronto, the KEW MEDIA GROUP companies develop, produce and distribute more than 1,000 hours of content every year, as well as distribute a library of more than 10,000 hours, to almost every available viewing platform internationally. KEW aspires to offer great content from all over the world to viewers of all ages and tastes. The company promotes transparency, equality, respect, and inclusiveness and plans to grow with the benefit of people from a wide range of perspectives and backgrounds.

