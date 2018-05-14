sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
14.05.2018 | 13:31
PR Newswire

Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Monthly Net Asset Value

PR Newswire

London, May 14

14 May 2018

CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED
("Crystal Amber Fund" or the "Fund")

Monthly Net Asset Value


Crystal Amber Fund announces that its unaudited net asset value ("NAV") per share at 30 April 2018 was 223.27 pence (31 March 2018: 206.46 pence per share).

The proportion of the Fund's NAV at 30 April 2018 represented by the ten largest shareholdings, other investments and cash (including accruals), was as follows:

Ten largest shareholdingsPence per sharePercentage of investee equity held
Hurricane Energy plc61.97.2%
Northgate plc32.06.3%
FairFX Group plc27.917.5%
STV Group plc22.317.1%
De La Rue plc17.93.2%
NCC Group plc7.71.4%
Woodford PCT plc7.61.2%
Leaf Clean Energy Co.6.529.9%
Cenkos plc4.16.8%
Boku Inc3.91.7%
Total of ten largest shareholdings191.8
Other investments32.4
Cash and accruals-0.9
Total NAV223.3

For further enquiries please contact:

Crystal Amber Fund Limited
Chris Waldron (Chairman)
Tel: 01481 742 742
www.crystalamber.com

Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser
David Worlidge/ Liz Kirchner
Tel: 020 3328 5656

Winterflood Investment Trusts - Broker
Joe Winkley/Neil Langford
Tel: 020 3100 0160

Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser
Richard Bernstein
Tel: 020 7478 9080


© 2018 PR Newswire