The renewable energy developer claims that more opportunities in the UK storage business will be created by the balancing mechanism and growing demand for storage retrofits.British renewable energy developer Anesco is expecting to install approximately 380 MW of new storage capacity in the UK by 2020. In its announcement, the company said that new opportunities in this market are currently being created by the balancing mechanism and growing demand for storage retrofit. "We have long recognised the potential and importance of battery storage for the UK's energy mix, and have invested heavily ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...