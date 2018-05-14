The International Food Beverage Alliance (IFBA) today announced its support for the call by the World Health Organization and non-governmental organization, Resolve to Save Lives, for the elimination of industrially produced trans fat from the global food supply by 2023.

"We welcome this action by the World Health Organization and Resolve," said Rocco Renaldi, Secretary-General of IFBA. "Two years ago, IFBA member companies committed to reduce industrially produced trans fat in their products worldwide to nutritionally insignificant levels by the end of 2018. Our progress has been significant at the end of 2017, on an aggregated basis, we estimate that industrially produced trans fat had been removed from 98.8% of IFBA companies' global product portfolios

The success of IFBA member's efforts are the result of replacing partially hydrogenated oils (PHOs) with non-PHO solutions, wherever possible with unsaturated fats, such as high oleic oils, without sacrificing quality and taste.

"We are committed to working in collaboration with governments, civil society and the food and beverage industry to share best practices and call on all food producers in all sectors to join the effort to achieve this public health priority," continued Renaldi.

About The International Food Beverage Alliance (IFBA): IFBA is an alliance of twelve multinational food and non-alcoholic beverage companies The Coca-Cola Company, Danone, Ferrero, General Mills, Grupo Bimbo, Kellogg's, Mars, McDonald's, Mondelez International, Nestlé, PepsiCo and Unilever who share a common goal of helping people around the world achieve balanced diets and healthy lifestyles. IFBA is a non-commercial, non-profit-making organization in special consultative status with the UN's Economic and Social Committee (ECOSOC). For more information about IFBA, please visit www.ifballiance.org.

