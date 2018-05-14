Agreement expands IT service delivery platform and brings proven solutions and support to over 70 Network Group members

Continuum, the exclusive provider of the only service enabled technology platform that enables MSPs to scale rapidly and profitably, and Network Group, the UK's leading community of IT service providers, today announced an enhanced partnership for the group's 72 members in the UK, aiming to double each's revenue in the next two years. The agreement creates new opportunities for Network Group's members to accelerate their business growth thanks to the advantages of Continuum's unique model, which has been proven to increase MSP revenue and margins as stated in an independent analysis conducted by Service Leadership, Inc.

The partnership will provide Network Group's members with access to the full range of Continuum's IT service delivery platform. This includes Continuum RMM, Continuum's fully-managed remote monitoring and management platform, Continuum Security, the company's comprehensive security offering for MSPs, and Continuum BDR, the industry's most reliable and cost-effective backup and disaster recovery solution.

Powered by the company's network operations center (NOC), Continuum's platform has been proven to enable MSPs to efficiently manage thousands of customer endpoints, giving them back the resources to focus on higher-end, more profitable tasks at a time when skilled IT workers are highly sought-after.

With Continuum Security, Network Group members will uniquely benefit from Continuum's two security solutions, Profile Protect and Detect Respond, to not only protect their clients from attack, but also to analyze, detect and respond to potential risks. These robust solutions, built with the needs of IT service providers and their clients in mind, will allow Network Group members to define their own security service offerings in order to effectively serve their clients and differentiate themselves in a crowded, security-conscious marketplace.

"Network Group's ideology is centered on delivering competitive advantages to our members through collaboration," said Wayne Cockerill, chairman, Network Group. "We have already seen our members benefit from the advantages provided by Continuum's RMM platform and model, and we are excited to take our successful relationship with Continuum to the next level with this expanded strategic partnership. We fully expect that this partnership will bring exponential growth and opportunity for our members as the relationship evolves."

In addition to Continuum's managed services delivery platform, the partnership provides Network Group's members with dedicated marketing support and a talented account management team to support members. This single point of contact, as opposed to having to correspond with multiple vendors, will help members as they look to improve operational efficiencies, reduce overheads and focus on higher-value projects for their customers.

"Our platform has been built with the needs of regional MSPs in mind, and few organizations understand those needs better than Network Group," said Michael George, CEO, Continuum. "Our expanding partnership with Network Group is a hallmark of our continued success in increasing our market presence in the EMEA region and drive MSP profitability as a result."

The partnership was announced alongside Continuum's success at the Network Group Gala Awards in Brighton, UK on May 10, 2018 in which the team took home two trophies. Having been nominated in five categories, Continuum was awarded Specialist Vendor of the Year, while Continuum's Mark Taylor and Oscar Barrientos were named Account Manager and Technical Account Manager of the Year respectively. Two of Continuum's partners were also recognized at the event: Urban Networks was awarded Partner of the Year, and ATG-IT won B2B Partner of the Year, rounding out a successful night for Continuum and its partners in EMEA.

