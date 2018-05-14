nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) ("nVent"), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced its participation in the Electrical Products Group 2018 Annual Spring Conference on May 23, 2018. Beth Wozniak, Chief Executive Officer, and Stacy McMahan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at 7:30 a.m. EDT.

A live webcast and audio replay will be available for the Electrical Products Group 2018 Annual Spring Conference on nVent's Investor Relations website at www.nvent.com.

About nVent

nVent Electric plc, ("nVent") with a principal office in London, England, and U.S. management office in Minneapolis, Minn., is a global leader of inventive electrical solutions that connect and protect customers by creating safer systems to ensure a more secure world. The nearly 9,000 employees worldwide design, manufacture and distribute electrical enclosures, electric heat tracing solutions, complete heat management systems, and electrical and fastening solutions. In 2018, nVent became an independent, publicly traded company (NYSE: NVT) after separating from Pentair plc ("Pentair"). Its robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that we believe to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words "targets," "plans," "believes," "expects," "intends," "will," "likely," "may," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "should," "would," "positioned," "strategy," "future" or words, phrases or terms of similar substance or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. All projections in this press release are also forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include the ability to realize the anticipated benefits from our separation from Pentair (the "Separation"); adverse effects on our business operations or financial results as a result of the consummation of the Separation; the ability of our business to operate independently following the Separation; overall global economic and business conditions impacting our business; the ability to achieve the benefits of our restructuring plans; the ability to successfully identify, finance, complete and integrate acquisitions; competition and pricing pressures in the markets we serve; the strength of housing and related markets; volatility in currency exchange rates and commodity prices; inability to generate savings from excellence in operations initiatives consisting of lean enterprise, supply management and cash flow practices; increased risks associated with operating foreign businesses; the ability to deliver backlog and win future project work; failure of markets to accept new product introductions and enhancements; the impact of changes in laws and regulations, including those that limit U.S. tax benefits; the outcome of litigation and governmental proceedings; and the ability to achieve our long-term strategic operating goals. Additional information concerning these and other factors is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including nVent's Registration Statement on Form 10, as amended. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. nVent assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update the information contained in this press release.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF, and TRACER are trademarks of nVent Electric plc.

Contacts:

nVent

J.C. Weigelt, 763-204-7750

Vice President, Investor Relations

JC.Weigelt@nVent.com