Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market segmentation study on the security solutions industry. A leading security solutions provider was experiencing a slowdown in their sales, which resulted in high revenue loss.

According to the market segmentation experts at Infiniti,"Market segmentation solutions help firms surge revenues by supporting them to increase their focus on more complete, high-value offerings, with high margins and avoid segments with the high cost of selling and low margins."

The need to protect individuals as well as properties from quickly evolving threats, security concerns, adoption of IoT-based security systems, increasing consumer awareness, and the growing demand for the use of wireless technology in security systems is driving the growth of the global security solutions market. Also, businesses have extra funds available to spend on security services, and an increase in the number of new businesses has led to an expansion in the potential pool of clientele for security solutions as corporate profit levels are on the rise.

The market segmentation solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to reduce risks by providing them with a deeper understanding of targeted customers. The client was able to help the security solutions provider boost their profit potential.

This market segmentation solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Develop better strategies to understand the segments

Acquire a deeper understanding of the selected customer groupings

This market segmentation solution provided predictive insights on:

Listing qualified prospects to contact to better manage their territory

Avoiding targeting prospects where there was little potential for success

