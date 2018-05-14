CalibreScientific Acquires BIOZOL Diagnostica, a Leading Independent Distributor of Life Science Products with Extensive Relationships Across Germany

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CalibreScientific is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of BIOZOL Diagnostica Vertrieb GmbH ("BIOZOL" or the "Company"), an independent distributor of life science products across Germany.

Headquartered just outside of Munich, Germany, BIOZOL is one of the largest independent distributors of life science products with a broad offering that spans a variety of innovative suppliers. Its product portfolio of more than 6 million SKUs includes antibodies, proteins, ELISAs, detection kits, biochemicals, reagents and diagnostics kits. Supported by an employee base with deep scientific knowledge, BIOZOL is able to provide a true consultative approach to meet the growing needs of its broad base of customers. This highly diversified client base includes major universities, private and public research institutions, biotechnology, diagnostics and pharmaceutical companies.

"We are excited to add BIOZOL to the CalibreScientific family as its size and scale in Germany presents actionable growth opportunities for the two companies," said Ben Travis, CEO of CalibreScientific. "BIOZOL has built a great reputation in the marketplace over the last 25+ years and we look forward to continuing on that tradition by adding new innovative suppliers to the portfolio to provide a comprehensive solution set with the goal of becoming a single-source provider for our customers."

"This is an exciting time for all of us," stated BIOZOL's Managing Director, Ralf Bäuerle. "The management team at CalibreScientific shared our vision for driving growth over the coming years and we look forward to leveraging their vast experience in the life sciences industry to help elevate BIOZOL to the next level with the goal of enhancing our capabilities in Germany and beyond."

About CalibreScientific Inc.

CalibreScientific is a diversified global provider of life science reagents, tools, instruments, and other consumables to the lab research, diagnostics and biopharmaceutical communities. The Company is committed to pushing the boundaries of science and innovation through internal expertise combined with strategic acquisitions that help deliver a differentiated and comprehensive set of products, services and support to our customers. CalibreScientific represents a portfolio of niche life science companies, across various key verticals, that have an unrivaled ability to address the unique challenges of their respective markets. Through a combination of acquisitions and organic growth our global reach extends into over 53 countries, empowering customers all over the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, CalibreScientific continues to grow across a wide array of verticals and geographies, further diversifying its product offering and global footprint to laboratories around the world.

For more information, visit www.calibrescientific.com (http://www.calibrescientific.com/), or contact Matthew Lorence, SVP, Marketing, mclorence@calibrescientific.com (mailto:mclorence@calibrescientific.com).

