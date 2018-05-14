Hannover House, Inc.: Revolutionary Digital Streaming Site, MyFlix, Warmly Embraced by World Media Partners at Cannes Market

CANNES, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2018 / After four years of development under the project name of VODWIZ, independent studio Hannover House, Inc. (OTC PINK: HHSE) has announced the formal branding and launch of a multifaceted digital streaming platform, website and OTT channel. The venture, announced today at the Cannes Film Festival, will be branded as MyFlix, and will feature literally thousands of feature films and episodic television programs from more than twenty major suppliers.

Originally conceived as a streaming home for independent films, the Myflix portal will also include titles from several major studios, along with educational programming and video games.

"We are very excited about the enthusiastic response from program suppliers here at Cannes," said Fred Shefte, President of Hannover House. "Over the last four years, we built a foundation of support from independent studios with large libraries of titles. But we have since added alternative titles and higher-end theatrical hits. The Myflix portal has the potential to become one of the premier destination streaming sites for all entertainment programming."

Myflix will launch to consumers in July with the portal initially focusing on feature films and television programming, viewable on a per-transaction basis. Shortly after the initial TVOD launch, a "subscription-based" model will be made available to consumers, with an all-you-want-to-watch option for a flat monthly fee. The next phase of the site's evolution will be the addition of an educational portal featuring a wide range of subjects at different grade levels. Interactive tests will enable parents to reward "viewing credits" to their children, which can be redeemed for access to feature films or video games. A third phase for Myflix is the addition of video games, both as single player and live, interactive multiplayer platforms.

"Myflix is a second-generation portal for digital streaming," said Eric Parkinson, C.E.O. of Hannover House. "We have thoroughly studied the market and trends, and feel that we have taken positive steps to better the consumer experience for transactional choices, subscription breadth-of-programming, educational opportunities and rewards-based parental controls over video game access and usage," he concluded.

Private investment capital for the creation and launch of Myflix has been secured under a structure in which Hannover House will manage the venture and earn a significant upside. Additional details on the financing structure will be disclosed in an OTC Markets disclosure filing.

Feature Films & Television Programs

LAUNCHING SUMMER 2018

The initial stage of the Myflix platform launches this summer with an impressive selection of quality independent feature films - along with an assortment of major studio hits and popular television programming. Consumers will have the option to see literally THOUSANDS of films and programs on either a "per-transaction" basis (pricing starting at $1.99 per feature), or an all-you-can-watch monthly subscription (starting at $8 per month).

Program suppliers receive detailed monthly statements and direct ACH payments from the Myflix platform host.

Video Games

In early Fall 2018, Myflix will add a portal for consumers to access VIDEO GAMES, including multi-player interactive games as well as self-contained, single-player experiences. Access to the Video Games portal can be restricted or limited by parents under the Myflix subscription plan - enabling them to create rewards points earned from the Educational portal as a key to accessing the video games portal.

Educational Programming

In late Fall 2018, Myflix is adding a third portal for access to a wide range of educational programming. From the basics of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics - to foreign language, history, geography, political theory, arts, music and more - the Myflix educational portal will provide consumers and students with a one-stop source for knowledge enrichment. Parents can also create rewards points for their kids, based on the successful completion of educational programs and tests.

SOURCE: Hannover House, Inc.