Amazing Energy Oil and Gas Co.: Amazing Energy Announces Operational Update and Drilling Program on Pecos County Project

WWJD #28 Well Location Selected; Spud Scheduled for Late July

AMARILLO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2018 / Amazing Energy Oil and Gas Co. (OTCQX: AMAZ) ("Amazing," "Amazing Energy," or the "Company") today announced a scheduled chemical squeeze program around the outer perimeter of Section 91 where the Company previously initiated drilling, completion and production operations. The program is scheduled to begin within the next two weeks. The chemical squeeze program should allow for improved fluid entry on existing wells targeting the Queen formation.

The Company has completed the stimulation of the WWJD #7 well using the scientific data captured on the successful WWJD #23 well. Initial production testing has begun into the surface production facilities after the frac was successfully delivered with sufficient pressure breakdowns and preserved wellbore and formation integration.

Completion on the WWJD #27 well is scheduled to begin mid to late June targeting the Queen A and B with the goal of drilling horizontally to achieve several hundred feet of continuous contact, thereby reducing well costs and potentially allowing the well to consistently produce better daily production and more ultimate recoverable reserves.

Analysis of the Rock Vision logs of the recently drilled WWJD #31 well continues and management is optimistic of the recovery potential from the San Andreas formation. Secondary recovery efforts continue to be evaluated given that successful operations in the surrounding fields targeting the Queen formation in the Permian Basin.

The Company has surveyed, staked, permitted and built the location for the WWJD #28 well. This well is scheduled to spud in late July and satisfies the Company's lease terms to maintain the leasehold.

'Operational activity is on pace and we are very encouraged by the results we are seeing across the board,' stated Will McAndrew, Amazing's CEO. 'We are excited to report recent results and future plans to the street as we meet expectations previously set and outline what we are doing now to move our growth initiative forward. Transparency and consistency in communication are an important part of Amazing's plan and combined with effective execution on operations have set our value proposition in motion.'

