Synaffix B.V. announced today the expansion of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) with the addition of Dr. John M. Lambert, the former Chief Scientific Officer of ImmunoGen, Inc.

Dr. Lambert joined ImmunoGen Inc. in 1987 and played an important role in translating the technology of ImmunoGen into antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) clinical development programs. These efforts ultimately led to Kadcyla, one of the first ADCs that was approved by the FDA as well as many additional ADC programs that continue to be developed by ImmunoGen and its partners.

He is the author/co-author of more than 120 peer-reviewed scientific publications. In 2016, Dr. Lambert was elected as a Fellow of the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE). Prior to joining ImmunoGen, he served as Assistant Professor of Pathology at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute of the Harvard Medical School. Dr. Lambert holds a PhD in Biochemistry from University of Cambridge in England and completed his postdoctoral work at the University of California at Davis and Glasgow University in Scotland.

"We are pleased to expand our Scientific Advisory Board with the addition of Dr. Lambert," said Prof. Floris van Delft, CSO of Synaffix, "his extensive and highly relevant experience in the ADC field will be invaluable as our technology is embraced by a growing list of collaborators with multiple ADC programs advancing into the clinic."

"I am honored to join the SAB at such an exciting time where Synaffix is so near to becoming a clinical-stage ADC technology provider, with its efficient and scalable manufacturing process now established," said Dr. Lambert, who added "The potential for additional efficacy and safety benefit brought to the most advanced clinical-stage ADC approaches further underscores the important role that a growing number of companies expect GlycoConnect and HydraSpace to play in the future development of ADCs."

About Synaffix Site-Specific Antibody-Drug Conjugation and Spacer Technology

The proprietary technology platform of Synaffix is comprised of GlycoConnect, the site-specific and stable antibody conjugation technology that involves proprietary enzymes and metal-free click conjugation components, and HydraSpace, the ADC-enhancing spacer technology.

GlycoConnect has been shown to significantly enhance the therapeutic index of an ADC on its own and the highly polar properties of HydraSpace further improve the manufacturability, stability and therapeutic index of the resulting ADC. The growing experience of Synaffix and its collaboration partners continues to confirm the ability of our platform technology to consistently generate ADCs that are more effective and better tolerated when compared to three major clinical-stage ADC conjugation technologies.

Both technologies have demonstrated compatibility with all ADC payload classes and all IgG isotypes and can be applied directly to an existing antibody without any DNA and or protein engineering.

About Synaffix BV

Synaffix BV is a biotechnology company that enables highly competitive antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) product candidates using its site-specific ADC technology platform. In addition to GlycoConnect and HydraSpace, the recent extension of the platform with toxSYN payloads, we offer a fully complimentary technology platform that enables any company with an antibody to develop highly-competitive, proprietary ADC product candidates.

Granted patents covering Synaffix's technology provide end-to-end protection of the technology itself as well as resulting products through at least 2035. The business model of Synaffix is technology out-licensing.

Synaffix is backed by a top tier, life science-focused investor syndicate including Aravis, BioGeneration Ventures, BOM Capital and M Ventures.

The first ADCs product candidates containing Synaffix technology are expected to enter the clinic later this year through one of its partners.

For more information, please visit the website at www.synaffix.com.

