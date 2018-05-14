Medaphor on Monday lauded the progress of its artificial intelligence (AI) based real time imaging analysis software ScanNav after it featured in a segment of ITV's 'Wales This Week' programme. The ultrasound software and simulation firm's technology that featured on the current affairs show utilises learning-based algorithms to automatically identify, grade and capture high quality ultrasound images for the real time guidance, assessment and audit of obstetric scanning. Medaphor said it ...

