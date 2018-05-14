AIM-listed City Pub said on Monday that recent trading was "strong", with sales up and the company on track to meet its expectations for the year as its estate of trading pubs grew to 36 from 33. In the first 18 weeks of the year, total sales were up 23%, making up for the snow-affected weeks in the first quarter. During the period, the group opened a vegan pub in Parsons Green called Tell Your Friends, which is the brainchild of Made in Chelsea's Lucy and Tiffany Watson, whose father Clive ...

