EOS.CYBEX's Response to New Criteria for EOS BPs: A Three-pronged Strategy

It is widely acknowledged that EOS could greatly enhance the current performance of blockchain and hence result in mass adoption. The global blockchain community is extremely excited about the potential of EOS becoming the "decentralized operating system" for future decentralized applications development. Competitions among deep-pocketed, highly technically capable supernode candidates are clear evidence. Block.one has issued clear guidelines around voting rules and key attributes of the supernode candidates. EOS.CYBEX has earned full marks previously against the six original check mark criteria. With regard to the two new criteria released recently, EOS.CYBEX has been taking a three-pronged strategy in order to build a secure and sustainable EOS ecosystem.

Ⅰ. Build sound technical solutions on security to ensure a stable EOS ecosystem

1. The First Hardware Cold Wallet Bespoke For EOS

A wallet carries both public and private keys and the confidentiality of the latter is one of the key factors in the security of crypto-assets. The hardware cold wallet developed by EOS.CYBEX stores the private key in off-the-grid physical gadgets. Private keys in the wallet, which integrates fingerprint identification and Bluetooth transmission, will only be invoked under certified circumstances.

A potential risk that may jeopardize user's transactions is that the transfer address displayed on the online client wallet may be tampered by hackers even when the hardware cold wallet suffers no pilferage. To tackle this problem, EOS.CYBEX hardware wallet employs a user confirmation process. To be more specific, users will match the transfer address with the address shown on the screen of the cold wallet instead of the one displayed on the online client wallet. This methodology eradicates the possibility of address replacement root and branch.

In the near future, EOS.CYBEX will launch a multi-signature hardware wallet with security level reaching that of an institutional grade banking account. Furthermore, it also enables majority-party simultaneous transaction validation, permitting additional security protection.

2. The Formal Verification Tools Platform

EOS.CYBEX integrates 3 major formal verification players into one formal verification platform which dedicates to addressing smart contract security issues. The platform applies a variety of formal verification methods to provide highly-automated and comprehensive security verification services for smart contracts on multiple blockchain platforms (Such as EOS, Ethereum). Its services encompass vulnerability inspection, satisfaction verification of security properties, certification of functionality correctness and consistency. The platform can also develop secure smart contracts and provide secure contract models.

Before deploying the smart contract to the blockchain platform, users can submit the smart contract code and functional description document to the online platform; then it formalizes the code into a mathematical specification, and conducts a series of security and functionality correctness verification through highly-automated tools; Finally, a verification report, which clearly marks the exact location of code errors and vulnerabilities, will be generated.

The platform adopts "military-grade" strict formal verification methods that can anticipate and prevent smart contract security vulnerabilities. Take EthereumParity Multisig Wallet version 1.5+ incident, as an example. The contract owner was altered to the attacker because the hacker repeatedly invoked the initWallet function that was supposed to be called only once. Therefore, the hacker obtained the contract control permission to perform illegal transfer operations. The vulnerability is caused by codes that do not properly implement user requirements (initWallet was supposed to be executed only once). For such underlying logic vulnerabilities in the code, the platform first mathematically describes various user-defined functional requirements (such as initWallet can only be executed once) and their corresponding implementation codes. And then through a rigorous proof method, the platform checks whether the code correctly meets the user's requirements. If not, the platform then zeroes in on the code error and analyze the reason for the vulnerability. In a nutshell, the platform can prevent contract security vulnerabilities in advance effectively through strict formal verification methods, thus improving the security level of blockchain platforms such as EOS.

3. Security Inspection in Alliance with Chaitin

It is said that most pioneering enterprises worldwide were subject to hacker attacks. If the platform were attacked, all dApps will possibly bear grave losses. Accordingly, how to detect and defend against intrusions is of paramount importance. Cybex pays special attention to the security of crypto exchanges, thus went into partnership with Beijing Chaitin Technology Co., Ltd., the world-leading network information security company. Chaitin focuses on providing professional network information security solutions to enterprise users.

The security service team from Chaitin once conducted an all-around safety test for CYBEX decentralized exchange by simulating hacker intrusion, getting to the bottom of potential safety risks (including system vulnerabilities and unsafe factors in websites). The whole process is as follows:

Gather information Scan TCP/UDP port Infiltrate the systemic applications provided by the user Infiltrate the operating system of the host Infiltrate database and network devices (e.g. firewall, intrusion detecting system) Extranet test (testers base extranet, simulating a blind attack to the internal system) Intranet test (simulating attacks initiated by delinquent staff) Generate Optimization Advisory

Chaitin Technology has served a set of top-echelon blockchain enterprises, detecting hundreds of security problems, many of which are remote code execution vulnerabilities. As for blockchain-related customers, Chaitin cares most about problems underlying security design, including account system security, platform transaction logic problems, defects in multi-factor authentication in the trading system, and so forth.

II. Strong community engagement: "Technology is only as strong as the community"

We plan to build a global network of incubators across 9 key cities by end of the year (3 has established by the end of April 2018). Our network of incubators will serve as a key supporting network to incubate EOS Dapps, organize EOS meetups and interact with local communities.

Roadmap of Community Development Plans, After June 3rd

- Dedicated zone for EOS digital assets on Cybex exchange - Continue a meetup in the global range - Special zone for developers' community on Longhash - Special zone for EOS developers' community on ChainB - Establishing a EOS developers' community inside the incubators - Releasing the official website for the EOS project, and continuing to update the progress made in all areas in addition to the EOS activity notices

EOS.CYBEX pledges to make every endeavor to help build a sustainable and vibrant EOS ecosystem. We believe that security is a key pillar of EOS platform. As EOS community grows, more security risks might show up. Therefore EOS.CYBEX will keep adjusting their security-related strategy. Thomas Cox, the blockchain governance expert and VP of Product of Block.one, said in his greeting video shot for EOS.CYBEX, "Welcome to the greater community of EOS, EOS.CYBEX, I am looking forward to seeing how things turn out". As BP election approaches, EOS.CYBEX's next moves are widely expected.

