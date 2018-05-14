MedX Health Corp. ("MedX") (TSX-V: MDX) announced that it has shipped an initial order in excess of $120,000 of its SIAscopy technology to Spain through its marketing partnership with OncoTech LLC.

"Completing this large order early in the second quarter reinforces the growing interest in our technology as a pain-free non-invasive skin assessment tool," noted Rob von der Porten, MedX's CEO. "OncoTech sees this as a first step in gaining awareness followed by further market penetration in Spain, including the application of MedX's telemedicine platform in this large market. In addition to these initiatives in Spain, OncoTech is working to duplicate this approach in other Spanish speaking countries around the world, and we are working with them to complete the regulatory approvals in new markets."

Mr. von der Porten noted that "skin cancers in Hispanics have risen more than 20% in the past two decades, and our technology can assist in the earlier detection of melanoma and other skin cancers, thereby saving lives and reducing the financial burden on healthcare systems."

About MedX

MedX, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, is a leading medical device company focused on skin cancer with its SIAscopy technology that is imbedded in its products SIAMETRICS, SIMSYS, and MoleMate, which MedX manufactures in its ISO 13485 certified facility. SIAMETRICS, SIMSYS, and MoleMate include hand-held devices that use patented technology utilizing light and its remittance to view up to 2 mm beneath suspicious moles and lesions in a pain free, non-invasive manner, with its software then creating real-time images for physicians and dermatologists to evaluate all types of moles or lesions within seconds. These products are Health Canada, FDA (US), ARTG and CE cleared for use in Canada, the US, Australia, New Zealand, the European Union and Turkey. MedX also designs, manufactures and distributes quality laser and light therapy technologies to provide drug free and non-invasive treatment of tissue damage and pain. www.medxhealth.com.

