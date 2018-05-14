

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat on a quiet Monday morning, with few catalysts to drive trading.



Gold was down $1 at $1318 an ounce, in the middle of a long-term trading range.



Markets are paying attention to a drop in the value of bitcoin, which has slipped near $8000 and is in danger of falling through technical support levels.



The Federal Reserve will be in focus today as pair of speakers may offer some clues about whether a June rate hike is in the cards.



Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester speaks in Paris, while St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard will deliver a presentation at the CoinDesk's Consensus 2018 in New York City, with media Q&A at 9.40 am ET.



