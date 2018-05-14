Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest sentiment analysis study on the sporting goods industry. A leading sporting goods retailer wanted to understand the customer perception of the products presented and build strategies to respond to their campaigns and product launches.

According to the analytics experts at Quantzig, "Sentiment analysis helps firms understand their customer sentiment and drive long-term strategy and employee engagement."

The chief drivers of the sporting goods industry are encouraging sports participation and governments promoting sports activities, growth in disposable income, and the increasing number of health-conscious people. Also, according to the modern sports trends, the increasing number of sporting events globally is expected to encourage more and more individuals to take part in various sports, thus, driving the growth of the sporting goods industry.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client understand the interests, attitudes, opinions, and emotions of the customers and therefore react to the changing customer preferences. The client was able to assess the perception of customers around their activities.

This sentiment analysis solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Gain insights into the customer attitudes about the brand

Increase focus on identifying feedback sources

This sentiment analysis solution offered predictive insights on:

Tapping into customers preferences and determining the perceptions of the customers towards the brand

Increasing their focus on expressing emotions of the client through social media platforms

