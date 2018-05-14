Worldwide Leader in BSS, OSS and SDN/NFV to Demonstrate its Solutions and Customer Success Stories at Digital Transformation World 2018
Netcracker Technology announced today that it will demonstrate its leadership in enabling successful large-scale digital transformations for service providers at TM Forum's Digital Transformation World 2018. Netcracker will exhibit in booth #316.
Netcracker is leading dozens of major digital transformation programs at service providers across the world using the power of its market-leading BSS, OSS and virtualization solutions. Netcracker has been able to successfully deliver on a range of transformation programs covering both B2C and B2B markets. At the event, Netcracker will bring together its customers, solutions, thought leadership and expertise with use cases and best practices to help service providers accelerate their digital initiatives.
Digital Transformation World 2018 will take place on May 14-16 at the Acropolis Convention Center in Nice, France.
Netcracker's President and CEO, Andrew Feinberg, will kick off the event by leading the keynote "Making the Leap from CSP to Digital Service Providers Enablers" alongside Telefónica's Global CTIO, Enrique Blanco, and Verizon's CIO, Shankar Arumugavelu.
Netcracker will also participate in the TM Forum Catalyst "5G Intelligent Service Operations," which will demonstrate how to open new revenue streams by launching innovative 5G slice-based services. The Catalyst will be championed by service providers like AT&T, Orange, Telecom Italia, KDDI Research, Telenor, BT and NTT Communications.
Monday, May 14
- Chair: "Digital Operator 2020 Vision, Strategy Roadmap"
- 9:00 AM Agora Conference Room 4
- Paul Hughes, Director of Strategy, Netcracker
Tuesday, May 15
- Keynote: "Making the Leap from CSP to Digital Service Providers Enablers"
- 8:45 AM Apollon Auditorium
- Andrew Feinberg, President and CEO, Netcracker
- Enrique Blanco, Global CTIO, Telefónica Group
- Shankar Arumugavelu, CIO, Verizon
- Fireside Chat: "CIO Viewpoint: What New OSS and BSS Technology Can Emerge From Digital Transformation?"
- 11:15 AM Muses Conference Room 2
- Sanjay Mewada, Chief Strategy Officer, Netcracker
- D. Wijeweera, CIO, Sri Lanka Telecom
- Case Study: "Utilizing AI Big Data in Next-Gen OSS to Drive Operations Transformation"
- 3:00 PM Agora Conference Room 4
- Yusuke Kiga, Head of BSS/OSS at Network Solutions Division, NEC/Netcracker
- Koji Yamamoto, Assistant Manager of Operation System Planning, NTT DOCOMO
- Seiji Shibata, Assistant Manager of Operations Development, NTT DOCOMO
- Case Study: "Transforming Digital Customer Experience With SDN/NFV"
- 4:25 PM Hermes Auditorium
- Susan White, Senior Marketing Director of SDN/NFV, Netcracker
- Dalia Hussein, Director of Enterprise Architecture, TELUS
- Fireside Chat: "T-Mobile USA's Uncarrier Approach to IoT"
- 4:25 PM Muses Conference Room 3
- Ari Banerjee, Vice President of Strategy, Netcracker
- Dan Thygesen, Vice President of Wholesale MVNO, IoT, M2M and Platform Operations, T-Mobile
- Emil Liedtke, Business Development Strategy for Industrial IoT Partnerships, T-Mobile
