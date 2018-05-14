Worldwide Leader in BSS, OSS and SDN/NFV to Demonstrate its Solutions and Customer Success Stories at Digital Transformation World 2018

Netcracker Technology announced today that it will demonstrate its leadership in enabling successful large-scale digital transformations for service providers at TM Forum's Digital Transformation World 2018. Netcracker will exhibit in booth #316.

Netcracker is leading dozens of major digital transformation programs at service providers across the world using the power of its market-leading BSS, OSS and virtualization solutions. Netcracker has been able to successfully deliver on a range of transformation programs covering both B2C and B2B markets. At the event, Netcracker will bring together its customers, solutions, thought leadership and expertise with use cases and best practices to help service providers accelerate their digital initiatives.

Digital Transformation World 2018 will take place on May 14-16 at the Acropolis Convention Center in Nice, France.

Netcracker's President and CEO, Andrew Feinberg, will kick off the event by leading the keynote "Making the Leap from CSP to Digital Service Providers Enablers" alongside Telefónica's Global CTIO, Enrique Blanco, and Verizon's CIO, Shankar Arumugavelu.

Netcracker will also participate in the TM Forum Catalyst "5G Intelligent Service Operations," which will demonstrate how to open new revenue streams by launching innovative 5G slice-based services. The Catalyst will be championed by service providers like AT&T, Orange, Telecom Italia, KDDI Research, Telenor, BT and NTT Communications.

Monday, May 14

Chair: "Digital Operator 2020 Vision, Strategy Roadmap" 9:00 AM Agora Conference Room 4 Paul Hughes, Director of Strategy, Netcracker



Tuesday, May 15

Keynote: "Making the Leap from CSP to Digital Service Providers Enablers" 8:45 AM Apollon Auditorium Andrew Feinberg, President and CEO, Netcracker Enrique Blanco, Global CTIO, Telefónica Group Shankar Arumugavelu, CIO, Verizon

Fireside Chat: "CIO Viewpoint: What New OSS and BSS Technology Can Emerge From Digital Transformation?" 11:15 AM Muses Conference Room 2 Sanjay Mewada, Chief Strategy Officer, Netcracker D. Wijeweera, CIO, Sri Lanka Telecom

Case Study: "Utilizing AI Big Data in Next-Gen OSS to Drive Operations Transformation" 3:00 PM Agora Conference Room 4 Yusuke Kiga, Head of BSS/OSS at Network Solutions Division, NEC/Netcracker Koji Yamamoto, Assistant Manager of Operation System Planning, NTT DOCOMO Seiji Shibata, Assistant Manager of Operations Development, NTT DOCOMO

Case Study: "Transforming Digital Customer Experience With SDN/NFV" 4:25 PM Hermes Auditorium Susan White, Senior Marketing Director of SDN/NFV, Netcracker Dalia Hussein, Director of Enterprise Architecture, TELUS

Fireside Chat: "T-Mobile USA's Uncarrier Approach to IoT" 4:25 PM Muses Conference Room 3 Ari Banerjee, Vice President of Strategy, Netcracker Dan Thygesen, Vice President of Wholesale MVNO, IoT, M2M and Platform Operations, T-Mobile Emil Liedtke, Business Development Strategy for Industrial IoT Partnerships, T-Mobile



About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, is a forward-looking software company, offering mission-critical solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 20 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180514005305/en/

Contacts:

Netcracker Technology

Erin O'Reilly, +1-781-366-7049

Erin.OReilly@Netcracker.com

or

SmartMark Communications for Netcracker

Juliet Shavit, +1-215-504-4272

jshavit@smartmarkusa.com