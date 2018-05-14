Insulia to be added to WellDyneRx's WellManaged-Diabetes program

Voluntis (Paris:VTX), a company specialized in digital therapeutics, and WellDyneRx, a full-service, independent pharmacy benefit manager (PBM), announced today that Voluntis' Insulia will be incorporated into the recently-launched WellManaged-Diabetes program. This innovative, patient-centered program uses a high touch model often seen in traditional specialty pharmacy for high cost medications and expands its application to better serve WellDyneRx members with diabetes.

WellManaged-Diabetes is a comprehensive diabetes management program that increases medication adherence rates through patient education, reduces plan spend through aggressive formulary management and waste prevention, improves outcomes through monitoring of key measures. Program participants gain access to dedicated diabetes pharmacists and Certified Diabetes Educators (CDEs) from US Specialty Care (USSC) specialty division.

Insulia is an FDA-cleared, prescription-only digital therapeutic for people and their care teams using basal insulin to treat type-2 diabetes. Insulia provides patients with automated basal insulin dose recommendations and personalized coaching messages while enabling the health care team to remotely monitor progress.

Insulia will be covered as part of WellDyneRx's program based on members successfully titrating their insulin doses and achieving blood glucose goals in a value-based reimbursement model, which is the primary model being leveraged by Voluntis in the market today. This agreement provides strong evidence of WellDyneRx's commitment to delivering value for their clients and members as well as illustrating Voluntis' leadership role in value-based reimbursement for digital therapeutics.

"As we are continually looking for new ways to improve the health of our members, the addition of Insulia to our WellManaged-Diabetes program enables WellDyneRx to enhance the way we offer personalized care for our members with diabetes on a daily basis," said Nick Page, Chief Pharmacy Officer of WellDyneRx. "Insulia is a step forward that will enhance the high-quality care we are already delivering while embracing a move towards value-based models. We are excited to be an early partner of Voluntis and look forward to the ongoing rollout of Insulia to our members with diabetes

"Voluntis is very excited to be expanding access to Insulia as part of WellDyneRx's innovative diabetes program," said Pierre Leurent, CEO of Voluntis. "We believe very strongly in the positive effect Insulia can have on patients, especially when part of such a holistic approach. A partner such as WellDyneRx allows us to deliver on our promise of greatly increasing access to Insulia via the payer coverage model

About WellDyneRx

WellDyneRx is a full-service Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) that makes the little things matter for its clients, employees, partners, and members. WellDyneRx provides members with more than 66,000 retail pharmacies across the U.S.; mail order prescription services with the capacity to fulfill more than 15 million prescriptions per year; a wholly-owned specialty pharmacy (www.USSpecialtyCare.com) and highly targeted pharmacy programs for Diabetes, HepC and Opioids to balance optimal clinical outcomes with minimized plan costs. Visit www.WellDyneRx.com to learn more.

About Insulia

Insulia provides automated basal insulin dose recommendations and coaching messages for people with type 2 diabetes while enabling the health care team to remotely monitor progress. A healthcare practitioner prescribes Insulia using their dedicated web portal and sets up the treatment plan rules that will adjust basal insulin dosing based on the person's specific needs. The user then receives an activation code to get started with their personalized app. Once downloaded, the app uses blood glucose readings and any hypo symptoms to recommend doses in real-time. These are constantly updated using clinical algorithms built into the application. Data is automatically shared with the health care team, who can remotely monitor the patient's progress toward their goal thanks to tailored notifications. This enables providers to deliver tailored telemedicine services, a practice increasingly supported by payers worldwide. Insulia is available for people using any brand of basal insulin including Lantus Levemir, Toujeo, Tresiba (U-100) and Basaglar

About Voluntis

Voluntis creates digital therapeutics that empower people suffering from chronic conditions to self-manage their treatment every day, thus improving real-world outcomes. Combining mobile and web apps, Voluntis' solutions deliver personalized recommendations to the patient and the care team that so that they can, for example, adjust treatment dosage, manage side effects or monitor symptoms. These real-time recommendations are based on digitized clinical algorithms. Leveraging its Theraxium technology platform, Voluntis has designed and operates multiple digital therapeutics. These include Insulia and Diabeo in diabetes as well as eCO and ZEMY in oncology. Voluntis has long-standing partnerships with leading life science companies such as Roche, AstraZeneca, Sanofi and Onduo. Based out of Boston and Paris, France, Voluntis is a founding member of the Digital Therapeutics Alliance.

Diabeo is a registered trademark of Sanofi. Insulia is a registered trademark of Voluntis.

