Tealium reaffirms its position as a leader in data governance and customer data privacy with enhanced product capabilities

Tealium, the leader in real-time customer data solutions and enterprise tag management, has announced enhanced features of its privacy and consent management tools within the Tealium Universal Data Hub.

The company's Privacy and Consent Manager empowers organizations to manage user preferences, affirmative consent handling, and granular privacy controls all while giving end users control over their data. As part of the company's market-leading platform, the new enhancements include multi-language support, fully customizable content and styling, global settings, and the capability to log consent changes as required by the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The enhanced product also boasts the following features:

Consent Request Manager: Provides companies with the ability to configure the prompt presented on websites to request consent from users. It allows users to grant consent or withdraw consent via the prompt.

Consent Preferences Manager: Allows companies to configure the categories of tracking offered to users that give consent.

Tealium also recently released new functionality to help organizations comply with data subject access requests, as required by the forthcoming GDPR.

"Tealium has always been a strong advocate of data governance and transparency, and we are continually updating our product features to ensure they constantly reflect the changing ecosystem," commented Mike Anderson, founder and CTO of Tealium. "By helping companies to responsibly manage and control customer data flows across touchpoints, we can support them in delivering meaningful, relevant customer experiences that are respectful of end-user privacy preferences. Our enhanced privacy and consent management features continue to provide companies with the tools they need for responsible data management, and to support them in compliance with GDPR."

ENDS

About Tealium

Tealium revolutionizes today's digital businesses with a universal approach to managing the ever-increasing flows of customer data spanning web, mobile, offline and Internet of Things devices. With the power to unify customer data into a single source of truth, combined with a turnkey integration ecosystem supporting more than 1,000 vendors and technologies, Tealium's Universal Data Hub enables organizations to leverage real-time data to create richer, more personalized digital experiences across every channel.

For more information, visit www.tealium.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180514005705/en/

Contacts:

GingerMay PR

Amy Lawrence

amy.lawrence@gingermaypr.com

+1 (646) 862 9319