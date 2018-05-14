Mongolian oil explorer Petro Matad updated the market on its planned 2018 exploration drilling programme on Monday, confirming that environmental permitting for Snow Leopard 1 was now complete. The AIM-traded firm said the notice to mobilise the rig had now been issued, and site preparation was underway. Snow Leopard 1 was in Block V, which had a 90MMbo resource potential, and was now expected to spud in July. It also said an "attractive" new prospect, Fox, with a 200MMbo resource potential, was ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...