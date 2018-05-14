Savannah Resources announced the issuance of letters of no objection from all eight ministries for both the Mahab 4 and Maqail South mining licence applications on Monday. The AIM-traded firm is a 65% shareholder in the Omani company Al Fairuz Mining - the holder of the Block 5 exploration licence, which included those two high-grade copper deposits. It said letters of approval or 'no objection' had been received from all eight ministries for the Maqail South and Mahab 4 Mining Licence ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...