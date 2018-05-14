Italy's 5-Star Movement and League parties were close to signing off on a power-sharing deal on Monday they could take to the nation's president later in the day. 5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio and the League's Matteo Salvini held talks over the weekend in an effort to pick a prime minister acceptable to both sides. The two parties had been opponents in the March elections which produced a hung parliament. The duo are scheduled to meet President Sergio Mattarella, who set a deadline on Sunday to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...